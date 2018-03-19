Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
Calcasieu Correctional Center:
Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000.
Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Deonta Daniel Bartie, 17, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Dacia Laneice Bellard, 29, Lake Charles: Home invasion, simple battery. Bond: $12,000.
Tyra JNai Bellard, 20, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple battery; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana; illegal use of drugs. Bond: $24,000.
Wen Zhang, 55, Houston, TX: Issuing worthless checks. Bond: $1,000.
Donovan Wayne Bean, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Kevin Nidini, 30, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, resisting a police officer, battery of a police officer, unauthorized use of movable, possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Danny James Sylvester, 33, Lake Providence: Direct contempt of court.
Thomas Gaylord Malone, 71, Vinton: Intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; injuring officer. Bond: $5,000.
Casey D. Bagwell, 21, Lake Arthur: ARDC detainer.
Roxinia Ware, 55, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia, theft.
Tavares James Freeman, 24, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Estal Owen Reeves, Jr., 44, Theft. Bond: $5,000.
Loretta Rachelle Richard, 38, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Shawntell Nicole Anderson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, probation violation.
Jeremy Howard Hatley, 40, Broussard: Federal detainer.
Derrick Lamont Harrison, 40, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.
Henry Dwight Moore, 24, Beaumont, TX: Federal detainer.
Roland Allen Howard, 48, Lake Charles: Theft.
Jessica L. Ledet, 31, Montegut: ARDC detainer.
Terrell Wayne Ceasar, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to produce, distribute, or manufacture. Bond: $5,000.
William Douglas Vanwinkle, 54, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Constance Lonel Ceasar, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.
Stephen Jacob Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Battery.
Dequian Jmaal Matthews, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
John Craig Temple, 36, West Monroe: Obscenity, ARDC detainer.
Germian Deshawn Singleton, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage.
Mikael Anthony Suire, 32, Westlake: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Tamera Ann Jemison, 51, Westlake: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Seth Lee Barbery, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage.
Reagna Nicole Stutes, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage.
Kane Deshawn Lavergne 23, Kinder: Instate detainer, direct contempt of court.
