Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000.

Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.

Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Deonta Daniel Bartie, 17, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Dacia Laneice Bellard, 29, Lake Charles: Home invasion, simple battery. Bond: $12,000.

Tyra JNai Bellard, 20, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple battery; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana; illegal use of drugs. Bond: $24,000.

Wen Zhang, 55, Houston, TX: Issuing worthless checks. Bond: $1,000.

Donovan Wayne Bean, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kevin Nidini, 30, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, resisting a police officer, battery of a police officer, unauthorized use of movable, possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Danny James Sylvester, 33, Lake Providence: Direct contempt of court.

Thomas Gaylord Malone, 71, Vinton: Intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; injuring officer. Bond: $5,000.

Casey D. Bagwell, 21, Lake Arthur: ARDC detainer.

Roxinia Ware, 55, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia, theft.

Tavares James Freeman, 24, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Estal Owen Reeves, Jr., 44, Theft. Bond: $5,000.

Loretta Rachelle Richard, 38, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Shawntell Nicole Anderson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, probation violation.

Jeremy Howard Hatley, 40, Broussard: Federal detainer.

Derrick Lamont Harrison, 40, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.

Henry Dwight Moore, 24, Beaumont, TX: Federal detainer.

Roland Allen Howard, 48, Lake Charles: Theft.

Jessica L. Ledet, 31, Montegut: ARDC detainer.

Terrell Wayne Ceasar, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to produce, distribute, or manufacture. Bond: $5,000.

William Douglas Vanwinkle, 54, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Constance Lonel Ceasar, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

Stephen Jacob Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Battery.

Dequian Jmaal Matthews, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

John Craig Temple, 36, West Monroe: Obscenity, ARDC detainer.

Germian Deshawn Singleton, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage.

Mikael Anthony Suire, 32, Westlake: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Tamera Ann Jemison, 51, Westlake: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Seth Lee Barbery, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage.

Reagna Nicole Stutes, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage.

Kane Deshawn Lavergne 23, Kinder: Instate detainer, direct contempt of court.

