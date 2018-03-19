Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking.

Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. 

Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. 

Victoria Levier, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Henrietta Buller, 56, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000, simple burglary.

Dan Henley, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. 

Leonard Carter, 39, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder. 

Pamela Hansbrough, 43, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Joseph Pattum, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000, but less than $25,000, out of state detainer.  

Andrew Giles, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, probation violation, direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated. 

