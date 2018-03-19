A strong handshake could mean a healthy heart

Handgrip strength is associated with cardiovascular events.

According to a recent study by the UK Biobank, the association with cardiac structure and function may be more related than we think

The study measured a sample of 4,654 participants for over a year, they determined that better handgrip strength was associated with cardiac structure and function in a pattern indicative of less cardiac hypertrophy and remodeling. This means that these characteristics are known to be associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular events.

UK Biobank explains that handgrip strength was measured using a Jamar J00105 hydraulic hand dynamometer and the participants were asked to squeeze the handle as strongly as possible for 3 seconds. The left ventricular function was analyzed and those with higher baseline handgrip strength was significantly associated with higher LVEDV (Left Ventricular End-Diastolic Volume) which is a standard measurement of cardiac function indexes.

