DeQuincy Senior Center now open

A new senior center is now open in DeQuincy.

Calcasieu Council on Aging Executive Director, Jacqueline Green says the new center is a result of a partnership between JCE Healthcare Group, LLC and the city of DeQuincy.

Green announces that the center will offer a wide variety of services to enhance the lives of the aging population. The life enrichment activities promote socialization, wellness and the best quality of living will be offered. Activities include crafting, sewing, art, games, bingo, pool, and dominoes as well as wellness seminars, checkups, and physical exercise.

DeQuincy Senior Center is located at 501 Grand Avenue and the hours of operation are 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

