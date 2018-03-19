Taco Bell offering education benefits to employees

Taco Bell is expanding its employee education benefits.

The company is introducing education help to all of its workers. The program, in partnership with Guild Education, offers employees college advisers and discounts at 80 online universities.

Taco Bell employees may be eligible for up to $5, 250 per year and can earn college credit for their on-the-job training at Taco Bell. The program is even offering education coaches to help workers find the right college, program or class and navigate tuition assistance

Employees can visit https://www.guildeducation.com/partners/tacobell to get more information.

