Shooting at Dequincy RV Park leaves one dead

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at a mobile home park in DeQuincy this morning according to the Calcasieu parish sheriff's office.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to the Woodlake Park Estates RV park in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Jason Hutson, 36, Buffalo, KS, on the ground unconscious and bleeding from the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries according to CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The suspect Andrew Tiner, 30, Lake Jackson, Texas was arrested on scene and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated second degree battery, said Myers.

No bond has been set and the investigation is still ongoing.

