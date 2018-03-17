Cowgirls pick up first two wins in Southland after doubleheader victory against Sam Houston State

HUNTSVILLE, Texas—McNeese softball picked up its first two Southland Conference wins of the season here Saturday with a doubleheader victory, taking game one 7-4 and then a 10-1, five inning win in the final game of the series to win the series 2-1.



After giving up an early 3-0 lead in the first game of the series on Friday, it was the Cowgirls who jumped out to an early lead in the second game of the series and the first of a doubleheader on Saturday.



Senior Hailey Drew’s grand slam in the first inning gave McNeese a 4-0 lead. Justyce McClain and Morgan Catron drew one out walks then a single to right field by Alexandria Saldivar loaded the bases before Drew’s homer. The home run is Drew’s first of the season.



After SHSU score a run in the bottom of the inning, McNeese scored two more runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead. A two RBI single by Catron scored McClain and Carleigh Chaumont who both reached base on singles.



Sam Houston State got a three run home run from Codi Carpenter to pull to within two (6-4) in the third.



Erika Piancastelli’s RBI single in the sixth that scored pinch runner Toni Perrin added an insurance run for a 7-4 Cowgirl lead.



SHSU made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single then a double put runners on second and third with no outs but Cowgirl starter Alexsandra Flores struck out B Brook Malia, got Bailey White to ground out to short for the second out. Carpenter drew a walk to load the bases but Flores struck out Megan Crosby to end the game.



Flores improved to 8-4 on the season with the complete game victory. She gave up four runs on nine hits, struck out four and walked one.



The Cowgirls picked up eight hits in the game and were led by McClain who was 2-for-3 and scored two runs.



The second game of the doubleheader saw the Cowgirls score at least one run in four of the five innings and game started off like a home run derby that was highlighted by two homeruns apiece from Piancastelli and Saldivar.



The first seven runs of the game came off home runs. Piancastelli led the game off with a leadoff solo shot over the centerfield wall for a 1-0 lead. Saldivar gave McNeese a 2-0 lead in the second inning with her first homerun of the game, a solo also over the centerfield wall.



Sam Houston State’s only run of the game came in the second inning off a solo home run by White. Piancastelli gave the Cowgirls a 3-1 lead with her second long ball of the game before Saldivar’s second homer of the game, a three-run shot put McNeese up 6-1.



McNeese put the game away with another four-run fifth inning to take a 10-1 lead. A two RBI double by Demi Boudreaux extended the Cowgirl lead to 8-1 then two Bearkat errors allowed the final two McNeese runs to score for a f10-1 lead.



Saldivar ended the day 4-for-7 with two homeruns, one double, four RBI and scored three runs. As a team, McNeese scored 17 runs on 16 hits including five homeruns and two doubles with 15 RBI.



Ashley Koncir improved to 2-0 on the year with the win. Koncir gave up one run on six hits and Amber Coons pitched two hitless innings in relief with one strikeout.

