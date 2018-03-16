woman worried about area where 12-year-old was hit by car - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur woman worried about area where 12-year-old was hit by car

(Source: Maranda Whittington KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

One 12-year-old in Sulphur never made it to school Friday. Instead she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. 

The girl was hit by a car in Sulphur as she tried to cross the street and board her school bus. 

Casey Hantz is used to seeing children waiting for their school bus near East Burton Street in Sulphur. 

But Friday morning she wasn't prepared for what would happen to one of those students. 

A 12-year-old girl who was crossing the street to get onto her bus was hit by a car according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The young girl was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

While details haven't been released about Friday morning's accident, Hantz says cars traveling down this road constantly disregard school buses. 

"They don't stop," she said. "They don't think about it. They don't look. They don't see the lights flashing." 

Hantz says cars and trucks are always speeding down this narrow road, leaving her worried this could happen again. 

"I had kids that rode the bus." she said. "I have a granddaughter whose about to start riding the bus, and it scares me." 

She plans to start waiting with her granddaughter near their bus stop when she starts school.

She encourages other parents in the area to do the same, and she hopes drivers that travel down her road will slow down.  

"Watch out," she said. "If it was your child, how would you feel... if your child got hit by someone."

The investigation is ongoing, and the Calcasieu Parish School Board says it is always investigating internally to find out if the bus driver followed policies and procedures. 

    •   
