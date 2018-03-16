Where are the I-10 construction workers?

Construction on the I-10 bridge began March 3, but drivers are saying they aren't seeing any work getting done.

According to Rodney Mallett with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, that's because workers are underneath the bridge.

They are replacing bearing and joints, among other things, across a 5-mile stretch of the interstate. That is also the reason the eastbound inside lane is blocked off, for the safety of the workers underneath the bridge as well as the drivers.

Mallett says that these repairs will help prevent unscheduled lane closures. He also says construction is ahead of schedule and that drivers can expect the closed lane to switch from the eastbound inside lane to the outside very soon.

