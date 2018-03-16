Adrian selected as McNeese vice president for academic affairs

Dr. Mitchell Adrian has been selected to serve as provost and vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management at McNeese State University, according to Reneé Leleux, public information officer for McNeese.

Adrian, a professor of management at the university, has been serving in the interim role since August 2017.

“As I continue in the provost and vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management position, I look forward to working with faculty and campus leaders to educate future generations of McNeese students,” said Adrian. “We are focused on creating a campus culture that values and promotes superior academic instruction, opportunities for undergraduate research and career-related internships, mentoring and student life activities that will position McNeese graduates to be effective and responsible leaders in their communities and in the world.”

His appointment is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, according to Leleux.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.