Active shooter training at McNeese State University

It was a packed house at the Parra Ballroom on McNeese State University's campus Friday.

Students and faculty looked on as representatives from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office gave a presentation on what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

McNeese spokesperson Candace Townsend said it's best to prepare now for those 'what if' moments.

"You have to have a game plan," Townsend said. "You have to have some situational awareness."

Commander James McGee with the sheriff's office is spearheading this training initiative, McGee said the focus of Friday's training seminar was to teach civilians to act as the first responder.

"We're going around training, empowering and showing our civilians what they can do just in case there is an active shooter at their location," McGee said.

Follow-up presentations will be offered as requested to individual departments and student organizations by the McNeese State Police Department.

