Elton's Doyle Carter resigns as head football coach

Doyle Carter's second stint as head football coach at Elton High School will come to an end after six seasons. Carter will finish out the school year at Elton before moving on to an assistant coaching job in Calcasieu Parish. Carter's departure from Elton is to better set himself up for retirement.

Carter returned to the sidelines of Elton after a 16-year absence. As coach of the Indians from 2012-17, Elton went 39-29 and won five playoff games. Carter previously coached the Indians to a 24-11 record from 1994-1996.

