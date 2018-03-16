Oberlin High students participate in "walk up" movement

On March 14, thousands of students across the country participated in the National School Walkout in protest of gun violence following the death of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

One local school decided to participate in a different way by "walking up" instead of out.

Seniors at Oberlin High School paid tribute to the victims of the Florida shooting during morning announcements, also posting pictures of the victims in the hallway, posting kind notes on lockers, and performing random acts of kindness.

