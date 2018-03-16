CHRISTUS St. Patrick celebrates 110 years in Lake Charles

CHRISTUS St. Patrick Health System in Southwest Louisiana celebrated 110 years on Friday.

A mass, blessing and brick dedication was celebrated by the Most Reverend Glen John Provost, Bishop of the Diocese of Lake Charles.

The anniversary celebration continues this Saturday with the Green Hat Charity Fun Run/Walk/Crawl.

It begins at 11 a.m. at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Health System., 524 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive.

Participants will run/walk/crawl to four restaurant stops: 121 Artisan Bistro, The Plaid Pig at the Lake Charles Transit Center, 1910 Restaurant and Blue Dog Café.

At each stop participants will receive a green drink and a snack with lunch and live entertainment at the end at Blue Dog Café. Participants will receive shirts and lanyards and there will be prizes given away at the end stop.

The event will benefit the Physical Rehabilitation Unit.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.