Arrest made in 10-year-old Lafayette cold case

An arrest has been made in a 10-year-old homicide case in Lafayette, according to Cpl. Karl Ratcliff, Public Information Officer for Lafayette Police.

On December 6, 2008, the body of Bonnie Ruphard was discovered, her death ruled an apparent homicide.

Possible suspect DNA was collected as evidence from the victim, but no suspect was identified and no arrest was made.

On March 8, 2018, the DNA of Millard P. Hebert, 56, of Youngsville, was matched to the DNA evidence collected from the victim.

Hebert was found to already be incarcerated at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center from a recent arrest for unrelated charges, says Ratcliff.

DNA was taken from Millard during that arrest, leading to a match with the DNA taken from the victim in 2008.

Ratcliff says Hebert was interviewed in reference to the crime and has been charged with second-degree murder.

