Traffic tools for SWLA

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Below is a list of tools you can use to help navigate Southwest Louisiana traffic. 

DOTD

Get updates and view cameras from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development: Louisiana 511

Click HERE to download the mobile app for Apple and HERE for Google Play.

GOOGLE:

Use Google traffic to find traffic backup: Maps 

DOTD TWITTER UPDATES:

