Additional detour signs posted to alleviate Sulphur traffic

New detour signage along Hwy. 90 in Sulphur. (Source: Mayor Chris Duncan)

In an effort to relieve some of the traffic headaches created by I-10 bridge work, Sulphur requested additional signage from the Department of Transportation and Development.

Mayor Chris Duncan says the city asked for detour signs to clearly mark Highway 90 in Sulphur as a detour option for interstate traffic.

A day later, alternate routes signs were spotted along Cities Service Highway at Maplewood Drive and Cities Service Highway.

