DA: No charges will be filed against Welsh head coach

No charges will be filed against Welsh's head football and track coach.

Jeff Davis District Attorney Michael Cassidy says that his office is declining charges against John Michael Richardson, who was arrested last month.

Richardson was arrested after a family member claimed there was physical altercation in the home.

"I support and encourage parents to teach, guide and discipline their children, so when a case such as this one is presented to my office, I only proceed with prosecution if it rises to the level of abuse, and when there is evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred," Cassidy said in a news release.

Cassidy said those standards were not met in this case.

