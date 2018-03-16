Bayou Pipeline work affects local highways

Expect to see intermittent road closures in both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes due to construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline. Workers will be placing pipeline in those parishes between March 15 and August 31, 2018. Work will proceed in a general west to east direction. It will impact the following routes in Calcasieu at isolated locations: LA 384, LA 3092, LA 385, LA 397, and LA 14.

In Jeff Davis Parish, DOTD reports pipeline construction will impact the following routes at isolated locations: LA 14, LA 101, LA 99, LA 382, LA 26 and LA 102. Travel lanes at the construction sites will be intermittently closed by flagmen for short time intervals.

