While school buses are one of the most common and safest modes of transportation for students, there are still accidents related to school buses that happen every year.

To ensure the safety of students and drivers alike, it's useful to brush up on school bus etiquette.

Here are the rules for sharing the road with school buses, according to Louisiana law, LA DOTD, and the National Safety Council.

For a two-lane road, vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop at least 30 feet away when the bus's red lights are flashing

For a three-lane road, when the highway has a center turning lane with one travel lane on each side, vehicles traveling in each direction must stop when the bus's red lights are flashing

For a four-lane road, vehicles traveling in each direction must stop when the bus's red lights are flashing

For a divided highway with a grass median or other physical barrier, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus's red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic must proceed with caution.

For a divided highway with a center turning lane and two travel lanes on each side, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus's red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic must proceed with caution.

Never pass a stopped bus from behind – or from either direction if you're on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks

If you're driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.