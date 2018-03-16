Mother arrested in abuse of toddlers in Welsh

A second arrest in the abuse of two toddlers in Welsh.

Earlier this week, Welsh police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Strody Richard of Jennings in connection with the abuse that left an eight-month-old with a broken arm.

The child's two-year-old sibling also showed signs of abuse including a busted lip.

Richard was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, Tuesday night.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

A check of the Jeff Davis Parish Jail roster shows the children's mother, Tamberlynn Reed was taken into custody. She's charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles.



