FDA lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration plans to reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to combat addiction.

The New England Journal of Medicine published an article on the health effects of reducing nicotine and detailed what the FDA plans to do about it.

The journal states that although nicotine itself is not the direct cause of most smoking-related diseases, addiction to nicotine in tobacco is the proximate cause of these diseases because it sustains smoking behavior.

NEJM announced that the FDA is enacting a regulatory plan to explore lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes.

