Sulphur child hit by car in critical condition

A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car while waiting for the school bus this morning.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. on E. Burton St. near Evans Road in Sulphur. She was crossing the road to catch the bus when she was hit, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

She was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and is in critical condition.

Sgt. Ty Istre is the lead investigator.

