Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office to hold active shooter training at McNeese

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting active shooter training for McNeese students, faculty and staff on March 16.

The session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Parra Ballroom on McNeese's campus.

Participants can bring a brown bag lunch.

Follow-up presentations on active shooter situations will also be offered to different departments and student organizations on campus.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.