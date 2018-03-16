Superintendent meets with local Republicans about school safety

A forum on the safety of local schools was held yesterday in Lake Charles.

The recent school shooting in Florida has many parents and students concerned. However, according to a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, contrary to popular belief, violence in schools has declined dramatically in the past two decades.

The Superintendent of Calcasieu Parish schools Karl Bruchhaus addressed school security at a meeting of local Republicans.

Read the report HERE.

