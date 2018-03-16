Iowa Rabbit Festival continues today

The 2018 Rabbit Festival is going on all weekend in Iowa.

The grills are fired up for the cook-off, there's also music, and of course the rabbit show. The festival started yesterday, but it will continue until Saturday.

Here are the admission prices for the next 2 days:

Friday- $5.00 (12 yrs old and up)

5:00 pm-12 midnight

Saturday- $5.00 (12 yrs old and up)

10:00 am-12 midnight

More information for the weekend can be found on https://iowarabbitfestival.org/.

