Inmates challenging decisions of retired Judge Patricia Minaldi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Inmates challenging decisions of retired Judge Patricia Minaldi

Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi (Source: KPLC) Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It was almost a year ago that Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi  publicly admitted she was an alcoholic and was diagnosed with a serious brain disorder related to alcoholism.

"There's no disputing that I'm in a battle with alcohol," she said.

"In order to ensure the integrity of the court system and the public's confidence, I thought it better to take medical leave until it's clear that this problem is under control," Minaldi said.

But she never returned to the bench and was granted a disability retirement.  Now, some inmates who went before Minaldi in court are using that to try to get convictions or sentences thrown out.  The four who have filed petitions from behind bars are Spencer Roy Pete, Michael Shawn Roscoe, David Matthews and Eddie Sutton. They are all in a low security federal prison in Beaumont for drug offenses and have release dates between 2023 and 2031.

When Minaldi discussed her situation nearly a year ago she admitted such challenges would be made.

"I'm sure some will be challenged.  Anyone can file a lawsuit, regardless of its merit.  But I don't believe for a second that any of those cases meritoriously will be challenged," she said.

And she stood firm that she did not hold court intoxicated.

" If there ever was an indication that I was unable to handle my duties because of alcohol, either the after effects or current effects, proceedings did not go forward," said Minaldi.

The inmates petitions also say Minaldi received special, preferential treatment from local law enforcement which adversely affected their cases--and that prosecutors should have known and disclosed evidence of Minaldi's condition.

We contacted Lake Charles police and the U.S. Attorney's office, to see if they had any response to the inmate's petitions, but have not received a response.

Minaldi's disability retirement was made official last August.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly