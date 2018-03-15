Lake Charles couple indicted after baby suffers broken leg

A Lake Charles couple has been indicted after allegedly injuring their two-month-old child.

Terry J. Pellegrin, Jr., 32, and Deborah Pellegrin, 20, were arrested in January after a local hospital reported that the baby suffered from a fracture to the right leg, as well as older injuries to the skull, left leg, and ribs.

The couple has been charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

