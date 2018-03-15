Indictment returned against man accused of having sex with 13-year-old

A grand jury in state district court has indicted a man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old.

Dustin Dupre Hebert, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of aggravated crime against nature.

Hebert is accused of raping a girl between 2015 and 2017, beginning when she was 5 and lasting until she was 13.

Authorities say Hebert admitted to sexually abusing the girl.

