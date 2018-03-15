Lake Charles Toys R Us to close in two months

Toys R Us in Lake Charles to close in two months. (Source: public contribution to Google Maps)

It's the end of a era in the toy business as Toys R Us has announced it's closing its U.S. stores after entering bankruptcy in September.

7News has been told by a store associate that the Lake Charles location will shut it's doors in roughly two months.

Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will continue to honor gift cards for the next 30 days.

Before the news of its closing was made official, the store in Lake Charles thanked customers for the an outpouring of support.

