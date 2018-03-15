Illegal immigrant facing prison time and $250,000 fine after being caught in Calcasieu Parish

An illegal immigrant caught in Calcasieu Parish is facing prison time and a $250,000 fine for being caught in the United States for the second time.

According to court documents, Raul Delacruz-Valdez, 31, of Mexico was driving in Calcasieu Parish when he was stopped by Louisiana State Police and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. After his arrest, law enforcement agents discovered that he was an illegal alien who had reentered the United States without obtaining permission. Delacruz-Valdez had reportedly been removed from the country on Oct. 18, 2010.

Delacruz-Valdez pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a previously deported alien and faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set sentencing for July 26, 2018.

Homeland Security Investigations and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti is prosecuting the case

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.