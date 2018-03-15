$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lake Charles

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Lake Charles is $50,000 richer.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, a ticket matching 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball was sold at the Tobacco Plus at 4098 Ryan Street.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 6, 12, 24, 41, 68 with the Powerball being 9.

The next drawing will take place Saturday for the $455,000,000 prize.

