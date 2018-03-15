Sam Houston baseball ranked sixth in the nation by MaxPreps

Last week Sulphur made a national ranking and now district-rival Sam Houston is following suit.

The Sam Houston Broncos have surpassed Sulphur for the No. 1 power rating in Class 5A (select and non-select). To add to the early season accomplishments, MaxPreps named Sam Houston to its 'MaxPreps Top 25 National High School Baseball Rankings' this week. The Broncos are ranked sixth overall with a 14-0 record. Zachary joins SHHS as the only teams from Louisiana to crack the list.

MaxPreps highlighted their undefeated start and big wins over Zachary, TC and Catholic in their summary.

A Class 5A state semifinalist in 2017, Sam Houston has been impressive in the first month of the season. The Broncos edged fellow semifinalist Zachary 5-4 last week and has wins over Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette) (4-1 and 11-1), and Catholic Baton Rouge (4-3). Sam Houston will also have to get through a tough district that includes powerhouses Sulphur, Barbe and Acadiana

