TRAFFIC: Avoid Ryan, East Street due to accident

Overturned car on Ryan and East Street (Source: KPLC Viewer)

The Lake Charles Police Department is advising motorists to avoid Ryan and East Streets due to an accident.

The outside northbound lanes of Ryan Street are blocked and LCPD expects a 30-45 minute delay.

One vehicle is overturned and crews are working to clear the wreck.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.