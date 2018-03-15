Caught on Camera: Sky lights up from Westlake Chemical decompression

Last night many residents in the Lake Charles area were jolted out of their sleep after hearing a loud boom.

Westlake Chemical confirmed that the boom was a controlled decomposition at its polymers facility. No injuries have been reported.

Many residents saw the sky light up and some captured the event on camera. We've received footage from a few surveillance cameras sent in by our viewers on a nearby street. A flash of light can clearly be seen before a loud noise.

