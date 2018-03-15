No Shamrock Shakes for Louisiana

The Shamrock Finder app from McDonald's shows that no McDonalds' in Louisiana are participating.

Shamrock Shake lovers have been waiting all year for the big announcement: when are Shamrock Shakes coming back?

On Feb. 21, McDonald's tweeted an announcement that the shakes were coming back and encouraged people to download the Shamrock Finder App to find a participating McDonald's near you.

It’s green. It’s minty. And it’s back for a limited time in select locations. Download the Shamrock Finder app for iOS and Android to find a #ShamrockShake near you. ????? pic.twitter.com/C9Ce08ODLa — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 21, 2018

Upon doing so, many people in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi were disappointed that their states were not included on the map. When you choose "list" to look at the map to find a participating McDonald's near you, this is what you get:

The Shamrock Shake only comes around once a year and is famous for its green look and minty taste in celebration of St. Patrick's day this Saturday.

