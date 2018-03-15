Fake photos circulate after Westlake decompression

A photo of a New Jersey plant fire has been circulating around Facebook following the Westlake Polymer decompression last night. (Source: lehighvalleylive.com)

A photo making its rounds on the internet following the Westlake Polymer decompression last night was not from the incident.

Officials say that there was no fire and no injuries reported following the incident.

The photo actually was of a 2011 fire at Spectra Gas plant in New Jersey.

If you are ever unsure of whether or not a photo is legitimate, a quick reverse Google Image search will show where the photo originated.

Click here for the latest on the pressure release.

Thursday afternoon another photo was posted on social media claiming President Trump tweeted Thursday morning about feeling the White House shake. A check of President Trump's Twitter feed shows no such tweet exists.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.