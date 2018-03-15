TRAFFIC: 210 E traffic moving slowly following 4-vehicle accident on 210 bridge

A 4-vheicle accident on the 210 bridge is currently slowing traffic. (Source: KPLC)

A four-vehicle accident in eastbound lanes of 210 bridge has traffic backed up past the I-10 interchange and nearly into Sulphur.

The right lane is open, but traffic is moving slowly.

The accident involved two 18-wheelers and two other vehicles.

Click HERE to view KPLC's SkyCam of the 210 bridge.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.