Car smashes into Fox's Pizza in Leesville

A car smashed into Fox's Pizza in Leesville Wednesday.

A picture posted to Fox's Pizza's Facebook page shows where the car drove through, with shattered glass and overturned chairs.

Fox's says that two regular customers normally sit right where the car came through but that day they decided to sit on the other side of the restaurant because it was shadier. The customers had a small child with them.

