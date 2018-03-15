Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 14, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Amanda Jean Jimerson, 47, Sulphur: Pedestrian on highway or interstate highway, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000.

Donald Albert Haley, 58, DeRidder: Monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $5,000.

Delores Ann Singh, 50, Kinder: Sale, possession or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription; direct contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000.

Macio Charles Robertson, 45, Texas City, TX: Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Dominique Dwon Fontenot, 39, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, resisting an officer. Bond: $1,000.

Paul John MacDonald, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop signs and yield signs.

Krystal Renee Carlock, 35, Sulphur: Battery. Bond: $2,500.

Niechelle Lynette Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Dustin Stewart Thompson, 37, West Monroe: Direct contempt of court, probation violation.

William Elisha Tutson, 17, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Cathleen Dixon, 31, Sulphur: Possession of drugs.

Tommy Luther James Carroll, Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer, direct contempt of court.

Rachard Malik Lee, 19, DeRidder: Probation violation.

Dezmond F. Thibodeaux, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, disturbing the peace, threatening a public official, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Zachary Ron Levi, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Michael James Beloney, Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs.

Martell Rashaud McCoy, 29, Dequincy: Possession of marijuana, direct contempt of court .

Ronald Deremski Fontenot, 20, Ville Platte: Theft.

Benjamin Philip Nunn, 30, Fordoche: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of marijuana; no stop lights.

