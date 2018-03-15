New Study: Daytime Drowsiness may be a symptom of Alzheimer's - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Study: Daytime Drowsiness may be a symptom of Alzheimer's

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
(Source: mayoclinic.org) (Source: mayoclinic.org)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A new study from the Mayo Clinic reports daytime drowsiness could be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease.

JAMA Neurology posted an article Monday, Mar. 12 from the Mayo Clinic where they followed nearly 300 older adults for seven years. The study showed that Excessive Daytime Sleepiness, or EDS, may be linked to cognitive decline in the elderly. 

The article states that EDS is defined as difficulty in maintaining desired wakefulness or as a complaint of an excessive amount of sleep. Mayo Clinic estimated that 20-30 percent of older adults experience falling asleep in the daytime and frequent sleep attacks.  EDS is measured with an Epworth Sleepiness Scale score of at least 10.    

The study showed patients with EDS are associated with increased longitudinal Aβ accumulation in elderly person's without dementia, suggesting that those with EDS may be more vulnerable to pathologic changes associated with Alzheimer disease. 

Whether EDS is associated with the pathologic processes of Alzheimer disease remains unclear. 

Read the entire article HERE

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

