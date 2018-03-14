LOUD BOOM: Pressure release at Westlake Chemical Polymer unit sh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LOUD BOOM: Pressure release at Westlake Chemical Polymer unit shakes SWLA

Westlake Chemical Polymers Unit (Source: KPLC) Westlake Chemical Polymers Unit (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It was felt through Calcasieu Parish, but officials say no one was hurt, and the public is safe. 

Still many are left with questions. 

Joe Andrepont with Westlake Chemical confirms Wednesday night’s loud boom was caused by a process called “decomp” at its polymers facility.

Andrepont says it's been years since Lake Charles has had a decompression, but it happened so quickly even officials were taken by surprise. 

What started as a typical Wednesday night quickly took a turn. 

"I have a sister that lives in my neighborhood (and) her house shook, and I just didn't hear it," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff, Tony Mancuso. "But I did (wake up) from the calls, and from talking to our patrol shift about what was going on."

While a few like Mancuso didn't hear the loud boom, many across the parish did. 

 "It caused a little stir with the public, and they have a right to know too what's going on in our community," he said. 

 Andrepont says it was a decompression process. 

"Normally this takes from the process from a normal reaction to the completion of a fireball approximately five seconds," he said. 

Andrepont explained that's what happened at their Polymers Unit, when a pressure inside a reactor increase to the point a safety disc breaks, allowing the ethylene gas to release and ignite - lighting up the sky, burning off in a short fire, and create a loud boom.

"Our safety devices were in place, our employees were safe, they're accounted for and they're okay," said Andrepont. 

He says sound waves on Wednesday's cool, clear night traveled across Southwest Louisiana and could be heard in Southeast Texas.

Andrepont says the ethylene released is burned away by the ignition.

He says there's little notice when this emergency release is about to trigger, and the board operator doesn't have time to notify everyone. 

He says with this rare occurrence, he understands the community's concerns. 

"Certainly when you hear a loud boom and your windows rattle, you're wondering what's concerning," he said. "You know you think of something that's much more extreme." 

And while Andrepont assures that everyone is safe and there is no danger to the public, he says they'll investigate and resume things as normal soon. 

Andrepont says they finished their initial investigation Thursday and will be back to using that part of the facility Friday. 

"We'll install a new pressure disc back into the reactor, get everything cleaned up and then will begin the process of starting the unit back up," he said. 

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police confirmed there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly