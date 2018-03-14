BREAKING: Authorities confirm body on Ellis Road that of missing Hackberry man

The body of a man who has been missing since March 7 was found today on Ellis Moss Road, authorities said. (Source: Facebook)

The motorcycle of Kasey Welch, 44, was found March 8 on Ellis Moss Road, five miles west of La. 27.

Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, confirmed that Welch's body was found.

Myers said it is not believed foul play was involved.

A family member found Welch’s body.

Cameron authorities said last week that Welch was missing.

