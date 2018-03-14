Schedler says he will finish term, won't seek re-election

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler says he will finish out his current term, won't run for re-election. (Source: KPLC)

Secretary of State Tom Schedler says he will finish his current term but won't seek re-election in 2019.

Schedler is facing a harassment lawsuit filed against him several weeks ago. Dawn Ross, a female Louisiana Secretary of State employee, accused Schedler of sexual harassment. He has maintained that the relationship was "consensual."

Ross filed the lawsuit on Feb. 22, stating that Schedler made unwanted sexual advances, kept watch over her home, and trailed her boyfriend's movements. Schedler denies the allegations. Read more about the lawsuit HERE.

Schedler said at a news conference Wednesday that he will fight the allegations.

