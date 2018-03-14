CPSO: Alternative school student arrested for alleged threat

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 14-year-old boy Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school, according to spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The boy was attending the Calcasieu Parish Alternative Site when the threat was made.

Detectives spoke to the suspect and he confirmed that he did threaten to "bring a gun to school and shoot up the school," said Myers.

The male student was booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with terrorizing.

Det. Sharon Clark and Det. Tomas Juarez are the lead investigators in the case.

