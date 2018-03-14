St. Louis tabs Grand Lake's Chad Lavergne as next head football coach

St. Louis Catholic wanted to make sure the fit was right. After three months with a coaching vacancy, the Saints have hired Grand Lake's Chad Lavergne to be its next head football coach.

The school confirmed the hire in a written statement, "St. Louis Catholic High School is very pleased to announce after a long search, Chad Lavergne has been named as our new head football coach. Coach Lavergne will begin assuming his new duties in the spring to start preparing for the upcoming football season."

Lavergne was tasked with bringing football back to Grand Lake in 2014. The Hornets leaned on the Cameron Parish native to revive the program after a 53-year break. In four seasons with Grand Lake, Lavergne went 11-32 with his best season coming in 2016 as Grand Lake finished 4-7.

In his 23-year coaching career, Lavergne has compiled a head-coaching record of 98-101 with stops at Grand Lake, Lake Arthur and DeQuincy. In his 11 years at Lake Arthur, he finished with a 74-60 record.

