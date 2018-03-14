Calcasieu Library asks for input to shape future - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Library asks for input to shape future

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library wants to learn how it can better serve the community, and staff members are reaching out to patrons and non-patrons alike.

As the library works on its next strategic plan, the staff is conducting community engagement conversations at branch libraries throughout the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system.

“Hearing your thoughts and ideas as we renew our Strategic Plan is a very important part of the planning process,” said Marjorie Harrison, library director. “We invite everyone in the parish to join us at one of our focus group discussions.”

The public meetings will be held on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, March 21 – 5:30 pm – Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St.,
  • Thursday, March 29 – 6:00 pm – Epps Memorial Library, 1320 N. Simmons St.
  • Tuesday, April 3 – 6:00 pm – Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Rd.
  • Thursday, April 5 – 5:30 pm – Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St.
  • Friday, April 6 – 10:30 am – Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry St.
  • Saturday, April 7 – 1:00 pm – Central Library, 301 W. Claude St.
  • Monday April 9 – 10:00 am - Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St.
  • Thursday, April 19 – 11:00 am– DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St.
  • Thursday, April 19 – 3:00 pm – Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109
  • Saturday, April 21 – 10:00 am – Iowa Library, 107 E. 1st St.
  • Monday, April 23 – 6:00 pm – Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St.

The public is welcome to come to one or more of these meetings and are encouraged to discuss their current and projected needs and how the library can best respond.

 The library is also conducting a Strategic Planning Survey to help staff better understand how patrons are using the library’s resources and services.

The survey will be available between March 19 and April 27 and will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Patrons are encouraged to fill out the questionnaire which can be found both online and in paper form at their library branch.

For more information on the community meetings and on the survey, log on to www.calcasieulibrary.org or call (337) 721-7147.

