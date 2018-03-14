Ashland Street in Lake Charles closed

Both lanes of Ashland Street between Dolby and Overhill Streets are closed, according to Matt Young, public information officer for the City of Lake Charles.

The road is expected to be reopened tomorrow by 5 p.m., Thursday, March 15. The purpose of the emergency closure is to allow for the repair of a sewer mainline, Young says.

It is suggested that southbound traffic use Central Parkway and northbound traffic use Lake Street as detours.

