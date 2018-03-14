Authorities say $46,000 in drugs, $6,000 in cash found during drug raid

A Lake Charles man is under arrest after $46,000 in drugs and $6,000 in cash were found during a drug raid, authorities said.

After an investigation found possible drug activity at the home, members of the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) executed a search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Auburn Street on March 8, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Detectives found 1,387 grams of concentrated THC wax, 8.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, various items of drug paraphernalia such as smoking devices and scales, a small caliber semi-automatic handgun, and $6,045. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $46,000.

Howard Smith IV, 21, a resident of the home, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another man at the home was released on a misdemeanor summons for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was released on March 12, on a $8,500 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.

