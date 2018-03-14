Authorities say $46,000 in drugs, $6,000 in cash found during dr - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities say $46,000 in drugs, $6,000 in cash found during drug raid

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Howard Smith IV (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Howard Smith IV (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is under arrest after $46,000 in drugs and $6,000 in cash were found during a drug raid, authorities said.

After an investigation found possible drug activity at the home, members of the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) executed a search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Auburn Street on March 8, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Detectives found 1,387 grams of concentrated THC wax, 8.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, various items of drug paraphernalia such as smoking devices and scales, a small caliber semi-automatic handgun, and $6,045. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $46,000.

Howard Smith IV, 21, a resident of the home, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Another man at the home was released on a misdemeanor summons for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was released on March 12, on a $8,500 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly