Another Lake Charles laundromat robbed

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested another man for taking money out of a laundry machine.

CPSO Public Relations Spokesperson Kim Meyers reported that on Mar. 8, dispatch was called to an apartment on W. McNeese St. regarding a theft. When deputies arrived, a surveillance camera caught Bradley D. Spell, 31, of Florida stealing change from one of the machines.

Meyers says that later that same day, Spell was caught stealing more change from the same laundromat again. Later that day, Spell was located at a business on Lake Street.

This is the second time this week that someone has stolen from a laundry machine. Yesterday, Meyers reported two men participating in a theft at a local laundromat.

Meyers confirms that Spell was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. His bond is set at $11,000. CPSO Detective Austin Peloquin is the lead investigator.

